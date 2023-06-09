Here's how you can grab seat on Salt Lake City Council

SALT LAKE CITY — Those looking to share their voice on the Salt Lake City Council will have their chance as the legislative body gets set to fill the seat to be vacated by Amy Fowler.

The Council announced the process Friday to fill Fowler's District 7 position after her resignation last month following a DUI arrest.

Beginning June 26, applications to fill the seat will be open and accepted through the Salt Lake City Recorder's Office. Applications will be accepted through 4 p.m. on July 10.

The remaining Council members will interview all the applicants in a public forum on July 13, with the session being extended to July 18, if needed. Immediately after the interview process, the Council will select an applicant by majority vote and the new member will be sworn in on the same night.

Those looking to apply for the Council seat must be a registered Salt Lake City voter, and have lived in District 7 for at least a full year before the date of their appointment and remain a district resident throughout their term.

The new Council member will remain in place until Jan. 2, 2024, when they will be replaced by a representative who will be voted on by District 7 residents in the fall.

Fowler was arrested May 3 after being involved in an alleged hit-and-run accident before being found sitting in her car with the engine running by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper. The trooper wrote that Fowler's eyes were red and bloodshot, and that she smelled of alcohol.

After first refusing to take sobriety tests, she performed one test and failed, and was then placed under arrest with a recorded .111 BrAC.