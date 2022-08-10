Here's when to see the last supermoon of 2022

SALT LAKE CITY — It's been a summer with amazing views of the moon and you have one more chance to see a supermoon before the year is over.

The August full moon is also called the "Sturgeon Moon" and it will peak on Thursday, August 11.

"Sturgeon Moon" comes from North America's largest fish, a sturgeon.

NASA reports that the full moons that were seen in June and July were closer, and this appearance may be considered more of a "marginal supermoon."

Even though the supermoon is on Thursday, the moon will also look full on Wednesday and Friday nights.

The next supermoon will appear in August 2023.

A supermoon looks larger and brighter than a normal moon because its orbit path travels closer to the Earth. Since the moon travels in an elliptical-shaped orbit, there is a point when it's closer to Earth.

According to NASA, the planet Saturn will also be near the moon and will be near its brightest for the year.

NASA also reports the Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak lake Friday night into Saturday morning, but the bright moon will make it difficult to see.