Here's where personal fireworks are allowed or banned this 4th of July

SALT LAKE CITY — The 4th of July is almost here, and some celebrations are already underway.

However, Utahns should be aware that lighting personal fireworks is not legal ANYWHERE until Sunday at 11 a.m.

According to state law, the window to legally set off fireworks is from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from July 2-5. On the 4th itself, the time is extended to midnight.

Later in the month for Pioneer Day, the window is July 22-25, also extended to midnight on the 24th.

However, it should also be noted that there are some areas where fireworks are completely banned even during these times due to wildfire hazards.

Unified Fire Authority has an interactive map HERE that shows in red where fireworks are banned even during the state's legal window.

The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands also has an interactive map of statewide firework restrictions on their website HERE. However, as seen in the graphic above, it shows the entire state in red as of Saturday because personal fireworks are still restricted.

The Utah State Fire Marshal's Office offers a list of links to the firework restrictions for cities, towns and counties across the state. Some may be outdated, however, so the marshal's office advises residents to reach out to their jurisdiction if that's the case. The list can be found HERE.

UFA's website also has other resources, including firework safety tips.