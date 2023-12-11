Heroic students who saved mother, children rewarded with Jazz tickets

LAYTON, Utah — A group of heroic students who lifted a car off a woman and her two children who were run over outside a Layton school last week were rewarded with tickets to a Utah Jazz game.

Last Wednesday afternoon, Layton Christian Academy employee Bridgette Ponson and her two children, Archer and Ponson, were walking in the parking lot when they were struck by the car.

Surveillance video showed students run to help the family and literally lift the car off the woman and children.

Watch full video below as people rush to rescue family struck by vehicle:

LCA Surveillance Video

On Monday, the students were surprised at school by members of the Jazz, including team president Jim Olson and Jazz Bear, and given team gear and tickets to the Dec. 30 home game vs. the Miami Heat. Afterwards, Ponson's husband posed for a picture with the students who saved his family.

In addition, the Jazz also gave tickets to Air Force Senior Airman Dominique Childress who helped the teens during the rescue.

“These students at Layton Christian Academy and Airman Childress demonstrated an incredible act of service to our community and displayed courage and tenacity in running to help the Ponson family in their moment of crisis,” said Olson. “It’s important to recognize acts of incredible community service, so on behalf of everyone in this community, the Jazz and our partners at SeatGeek want to express our gratitude to these individuals for their quick action. We look forward to hosting them soon.”

