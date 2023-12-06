Mom & toddlers hospitalized after being run over, pinned underneath car in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — Two toddlers and their mother were pinned underneath a car after being run over Tuesday afternoon in a Layton school parking lot.

The accident happened shortly before 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Layton Christian Academy. Police say the woman and her two kids were walking when they were hit by a driver heading west through the lot.

Police said the car was moving relatively slowly, but they believe the sun was a factor that led to the driver hitting the three victims.

The woman and the two kids — approximately 2 and 3 years old — were pinned underneath the car. Fortunately, police said, bystanders were able to lift the car enough to pull them out.

Their exact conditions were not known, but one of the children was airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital for treatment. The other child and the mother were taken to a local hospital via ambulance.

Police said it appeared to be an accident, and it is under investigation to determine if charges will be filed. The driver is cooperating.

Shortly before this, a similar accident occurred in Delta. A 12-year-old was hit while crossing Main Street and was taken to the hospital via LifeFlight.