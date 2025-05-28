Herriman man had contact with missing teen before she disappeared, warrant shows

HERRIMAN, Utah — A 41-year-old Herriman man was allegedly in contact with a teenage South Jordan girl before she disappeared last month, according to a search warrant served this week.

Fifteen-year-old Alisa Petrov was last seen by her family on the morning of April 21 when she left her American Fork school. She was seen later that day at a UTA train station in Provo, where she asked for help getting to Las Vegas.

During a search of a secret iPad found hidden by Petrov in her home, detectives found an online conversation with an account named 'samitch,' which was later connected to the man.

Messages between Petrov and the man were exchanged approximately eight days before she went missing.

WATCH: Father of missing Utah teen pleads for her safe return; 2 men from out-of-state charged

Father of missing Utah teen pleads for her safe return

According to the warrant, Petrov asked the man to "kidnap her," and provided him with locations where she was going to be. Petrov referred to him as "daddy" multiple times, the documents show, and that conversations between the two were "sexual in nature."

As the two spoke via the Discord app, they bring up "coupls twister" and "sex monopoly."

Despite the sexual conversations, no child sex abuse material (CSAM) was found on either Petrov or the man’s accounts, the warrant states.

The two had planned to meet up before the man became sick, with final contact coming from Petrov on April 19 when she said, "I'm running away, please don't contact me."

The man has not been arrested and currently faces no charges. However, the warrant states, "there is probable cause that there is evidence of Enticement of a Minor and Exploitation of a Minor on this phone."

