Search for missing Utah girl expands to Texas

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — As police continue the investigation and search for a missing teenage girl from Utah, a police department in Texas has joined the effort.

Alisa Petrov, 15, was last seen on April 11. Officials said she walked from her school in American Fork to a nearby gas station, got a ride to a Utah Transit Authority train station, then was last seen getting off the train in Provo and asking people for help getting to Las Vegas.

The South Jordan Police Department is spearheading the case and are considering Petrov to be "endangered."

"Alisa is believed to be attempting to meet individuals she met online using multiple social media platforms and chat applications," SJPD wrote in an update Saturday.

The department also said Saturday that they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, identifying a man in Texas who is believed to have communicated with Petrov before she ran away. The individual's name was not released publicly, however.

The SJPD is now collaborating with the Texas City Police Department in their search for Petrov.

Anyone with information about Petrov's whereabouts is asked to call Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications at 801-840-4000, and reference South Jordan case number SJ25-11568.