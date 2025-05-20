2 men charged in disappearance of 15-year-old South Jordan girl

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Two men have been charged in connection with the disappearance of a 15-year-old South Jordan girl who has been missing since last month.

Alisa Petrov was last seen on the morning of April 21 when she left her American Fork school. Petrov later received a ride to a Utah Transit Authority train station before getting off the train in Provo and asking people for help getting to Las Vegas.

The South Jordan Police Department has filed multiple charges against Matthew Nicholas Menard of Miami, Florida and William Taylor Glines from Texas City, Texas.

According to police, both Menard and Glines communicated with Petrov before she disappeared on April 21. Despite the charges, Petrov is still at large with police saying she is "attempting to meet individuals she met online using multiple social media platforms and chat applications."

Charges against Menard and Glines include Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Enticement of a Minor and Criminal Solicitation.