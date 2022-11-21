Herriman residents advised to shelter in place due to police standoff

HERRIMAN, Utah — Residents in an area of Herriman have been asked to not leave their homes as police respond to a tense situation with an armed individual who has reportedly fired shots.

The Herriman Police Department announced shortly before 6 p.m. that officers were at the scene near 13000 South and 5100 West. They said the "subject," who is male, had a rifle and has fired shots inside his home.

Police said the individual had only threatened himself, but they still advised residents near the scene to shelter in place, and if possible, and "in the basement if possible."

The department said it has sent a SWAT team to the scene.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.