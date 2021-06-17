Hiker dies after reaching summit of Mount Raymond

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A hiker died Wednesday as he made his way down from the summit of Mount Raymond.

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue says two experienced hikers were coming down from the peak when one slipped and fell down a steep slope into Mill A. When the man's hiking partner made it down to where he fell, the hiker was found to have "sustained major head trauma and had died in the fall."

Officials say both hikers had hiked the peak "multiple times" and were on the summer trail from Baker Pass when the accident occurred.

Three Salt Lake County Search and Rescue teams, and a Department of Public Safety helicopter, were sent up the trail to help recover the body and assist the surviving hiker.