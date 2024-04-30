Hill Aerospace Museum opens massive new hangar to display historic aircraft

ROY, Utah — Monday marked a historic moment at Hill Air Force Base as the Hill Aerospace Museum revealed its latest expansion: the Alexander Hall and the L.S. Skaggs Gallery.

The culmination of a decade-long project, this unveiling signifies a significant milestone in the preservation of military aviation history.

The ceremony, attended by key figures and aviation enthusiasts, was a testament to the dedication and hard work that went into bringing this project to fruition.

Aaron Clark, the director of the Hill Aerospace Museum, expressed his enthusiasm for the new space, emphasizing its importance in better caring for the museum's outdoor aircraft.

"What this space does for us, first and foremost, allows us to bring the aircraft that are outside in the elements, allows us to bring them indoors and better care for them," said Clark.

The expansion, spanning an impressive 91,000 square feet, provides much-needed indoor space for the museum's collection.

Clark highlighted the uniqueness of the project, noting that a hangar of this scale is unprecedented in the Air Force Field Museum system.

Reflecting on the journey of bringing the expansion to life, Clark acknowledged the challenges they faced along the way.

"We had the plans... they're just paper, and it was hard to get excited at that point or really feel what this space was gonna be like, right?" Clark said.

However, as construction progressed, excitement grew among the team.

"It wasn't until they started putting these vertical beams up. Then we started feeling the enormity of this space, and that's when things really started feeling real," added Clark.

One of the highlights of the expansion is the inclusion of new aircraft, including the Lockheed Martin U-2 Dragon Lady and the F-22 Raptor.

These additions, alongside many others with Utah ties, now have a permanent home in the gallery, allowing the public to get up close and personal with these historic aircraft.

"It's fun to bring them into this gallery now for the first time because their eyes just light up when they see what we can offer now to the public," said Clark.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by various individuals who played a crucial role in the project's success.

Their dedication and commitment to preserving Utah's aviation heritage were evident as they witnessed the culmination of years of hard work.

"We will continue to build the public's knowledge of Utah's aviation heritage and its contribution to national defense," said one of the participants.

As the Hill Aerospace Museum looks to the future, they say they remain committed to sharing the stories of these aircraft and the individuals who flew them, ensuring that their legacy lives on for generations to come.

"These stories are extremely important," emphasized Clark. "We're hoping to bring those stories alive to them. They're local heroes that are making this difference to protect their freedoms.”

The L.S. Skaggs Gallery will be open to the public on May 2.