Hill Air Force Base fighter pilots training at night this month

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Pilots with the Hill Air Force Base's fighter wings will be training at night through most of this month, which can occasionally result in loud noise heard by residents.

The base announced that through the third week of May, the 388th and 419th fighter wings will continue their night-flying operations on "most weekdays." These training flights are expected to last from 10-11:30 p.m. but are subject to change.

At least twice in the past year, this training created sonic booms that were heard and felt across the Wasatch Front.

The instances in which the jets break the sound barrier generally happen at the Utah Test and Training Range, which is far from most residential areas out in the West Desert in Tooele County.

However, weather and other factors can occasionally carry the sound and energy from the sonic booms far further than normal.

