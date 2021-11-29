Hogle Zoo welcomes new tiger to the family

SALT LAKE CITY — Hogle Zoo introduced an Amur tiger as the newest member of its family Monday.

Sasha, a two-year old female from the Rolling Hills Zoo in Kansas, can now be seen at the Asian Highlands exhibit at the zoo.

“[Sasha] is settling in her new habitat and continues to acclimate well,” said Associate Director of Animal Care, Bob Cisneros.

Currently an endangered species, there are only about 500 Amur tigers remaining in the wild. Those in the wild are usually found in Russia, with a small number living in China or North Korea.

The species is one of the largest cats in the world, with females weighing up to 290 pounds. The tigers are considered to be solitary animals and have a life expectancy in the wild of 10-15 years, but under specialized human care can live up to 20 years.

Zoo officials say that when Sasha matures, she could be bred with Nikolai, an 11-year-old resident of the zoo.