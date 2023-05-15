Homes flooded, one evacuated due to flooding along Ogden River

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — One home has been evacuated and multiple others are being flooded along the Ogden River Sunday night.

Weber County officials said the main area of flooding is near the south fork of the river — east of Huntsville and Pineview Reservoir — near State Route 39.

Residents of one full-time occupied home were told to leave for the night. Others, which are mainly summer homes, are experiencing flooding or are in danger of being flooded.

The Ruby Resort campground is completely flooded, officials said.

As of Sunday night, no more evacuations are expected. Members of the community pitched in to lay sandbags in the area Saturday to help mitigate flooding.

Other areas of Highway 39 along the Ogden River were also seen completely or partially covered in water Sunday afternoon.