Toddler with Down syndrome battling COVID-19 in Utah hospital

SALT LAKE CITY — Evie Compton is just a toddler, but is in the hospital fighting a tough battle with COVID-19, made worse because she has Down syndrome.

WATCH: Young mother with COVID fighting for her life

With her condition, even a bad cold can require immediate medical intervention.

Evie was admitted to the hospital on November 12, and it's not known when she can return home. In the meantime, her mother Lori has taken time off work to be at her side, resulting in missed income.

With three other children to care for at home, it's been difficult for this family to cope with the stress of Evie's hospitalization and the loss of wages to support the family.

WATCH: Utah doctor warns against omicron distracting from current delta threat

That's what led Brandi Aubrey to set up a GoFundMe page for the family to help ensure that the family has the Christmas they deserve.

Aubrey says that Lori is "always the one out and helping everyone else—she would drop everything to help a stranger."

Any donation is appreciated to help this little girl and her family as she fights to recover.