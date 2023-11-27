How low will Utah gas prices go?

SALT LAKE CITY — The only thing falling quicker than the temperatures around Utah recently are gas prices across the Beehive State.

WATCH: Where you can get gas for less than $3 a gallon in Utah

While AAA currently lists the average price of regular gas in Utah at $3.22 per gallon, most stations in or near larger cities are below three bucks. The national average for a gallon of gas sat at $3.25 on Monday afternoon.

Year-to-year, Utah gas prices have fallen 70 cents per gallon and over 50 cents in just the past month, matching numbers seen in the U.S. It's a far cry from the $5.26 numbers seen in July 2022.

The question now is how long will the savings last and could gas prices drop even further? All eyes will be on a meeting of OPEC leaders set for Thursday, where according to Reuters, analysts believe oil leaders will extend the current supply cuts, or even cut them further, to help stabilize prices that have dropped 15 percent since September.

"Gasoline demand continues to be dragged lower as Americans stay inside more often, helping to put continued downward pressure on gasoline prices," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "However, we’re carefully monitoring OPEC’s delayed meeting, set to occur this week, for potential surprises that could eventually mean an end to lower gas prices should they make any surprise oil production cuts.”

While low gas prices are certainly a welcome relief for Utah drivers, the numbers are much lower in other U.S. states where they have fallen to an average of nearly $2.70 per gallon in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Georgia.

The bottom line may be to get while the getting is good and fill up fuel tanks in Utah before OPEC oil leaders make decisions that could affect gas prices before the end of the week.