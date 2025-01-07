How many people died on Utah roads in 2024?

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation and Department of Public Safety have released new preliminary traffic fatality data for the 2024 calendar year. The report shows that 281 people lost their lives on Utah roads an increase over 2023's 279 fatalities.

“By reviewing these numbers every year, we not only reflect on the lost lives but seek ways to improve,” UDOT Operations Director Troy Peterson said. “All of these crashes are preventable. We all are responsible for prioritizing safety and protecting one another and making this number zero.”

One-third of all fatalities in the Beehive state were vulnerable road users, which the Department of Transportation defines as motorcyclists, pedestrians, and bicyclists. In 2024, one hundred and three vulnerable road users died from traffic crashes. In 2023 that number was 91.

Motorcycle fatalities in Utah also reached a 15-year-high of 53 deaths. Previously, Utah in 2023 had only 42 motorcyclist deaths. The Department of Transportation says that the highest concentration of these fatal crashes happened during the summer months (June through August) and most of the incidents were single-vehicle crashes which were often attributed to speed, lack of protective gear, or loss of control.

Utah's teens were more safe on the roads last year according to the report. Teen fatalities decreased by 50% from 2023 to 2024 with just 19 teens losing their lives on the roads last year. The previous year 38 teens died on Utah's roads.

Another factor in Utah's traffic fatalities was seat belt usage. According to the report, 39% of crash victims were unrestrained. In 2023, 81 people died from crashes where they weren't wearing a seat belt but in 2024 that number was lowered to 69. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that across the nation seat belt use is at 91.9%. But in Utah, that number is lower at 90.7%.

"Every life lost on our roads is a tragedy, and behind every statistic is a family forever changed,” says Lt. Cameron Roden, UHP. “Reducing roadway fatalities requires us to drive with care, patience, and commitment to making safety our top priority."

July was also the most dangerous month on Utah's roads. Forty-three people died on the roads in July. September, May, and October followed as the second and third (tied) most dangerous months.

You can find more information on Utah traffic deaths through the Utah Department of Transportation here.