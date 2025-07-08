Utah Mammoth sign Jack McBain to 5-year contract

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Mammoth have inked a deal that will keep one of their key players on the roster for several more years.

The team announced Monday that they signed forward Jack McBain to a five-year contract. The contract has an average annual value of $4.25 million, the team said.

“He is a big, strong, physical player who competes hard on a nightly basis and brings a gritty toughness to our group," general manager Bill Armstrong said. "Jack is an important part of the championship-caliber team we are building, and we look forward to having him back on our roster for the foreseeable future.”

McBain was a restricted free agent this offseason. The team and the forward avoided arbitration by agreeing to Monday's deal. On his previous contract, he was making an average annual salary of $1,599,999, which he signed with Arizona in 2023.

McBain appeared in all 82 games for Utah in their inaugural season. He set new career highs in goals and points, and he had the second-highest shot percentage on the team, according to Monday's announcement. McBain led the team in hits with 291 and registered 78 penalty minutes.

The team will now turn its focus to locking up young star Logan Cooley. Cooley became extension-eligible on July 1. The 21-year-old scored 25 goals and tallied 40 assists in 75 games last season, which was good for the second-most points on Utah in its debut season.