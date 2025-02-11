How rising egg prices are impacting Utah restaurants

SALT LAKE CITY — Egg prices have risen over the last few months, and local cafe owners in Salt Lake City are becoming more concerned as they continue to place expensive orders week after week.

"As of this morning, I almost fell out of the chair. I had to do the math twice; I'm like, 'That can't be right.' And it is, it was almost nine dollars a dozen," said Ken Roderman, owner of The Dough Miner Cafe.

Eggs can be a basic household ingredient, a daily protein staple for some, and for two Salt Lake City businesses, it's the ingredient that keeps their doors open.

VIDEO: Shoppers not the only ones feeling egg price sticker shock

Shoppers not the only ones feeling egg price sticker shock

“Eggs are our biggest product that we sell. With the pricing going the way it is, it’s just getting harder and harder each week,” said Sean Miller, owner of The Park Cafe.

Miller said his egg provider isn't sure when egg costs or production will get better.

“Just recently egg prices have like, essentially tripled, where it’s been such a quick increase that we have not been able to really keep up with like, pricing-wise,” said Miller.

Roderman said he feels the rates he's paying are unbelievable.

"Oh, it's been terrible/ I just checked this morning because we just placed the order for this week. We were paying around a little less than $3 a dozen last summer, and as of this morning I'm paying almost $9 a dozen," said Roderman.

Roderman said his providers have told him it's a good thing they are not dealing with a shortage right now.

"But they say that could be coming off what we're willing to pay we couldn't get them. If that happens, we're out of business because there's nothing we could sell," said Roderman.

Both owners stressed how they try not to raise their prices.

“Something that we’re all feeling just because eggs are such a part of almost every product that most people are putting out,” said Miller.

The USDA Egg Market review reported that offerings remain very light with little chance for improvement because avian influenza continues to impact productive flocks.

“The bird flu has become a real serious issue. Obviously, they’ve put down millions of birds,” said Miller.

Roderman hopes the new Trump administration will take action.

"Do something about it, as they've promised us that would happen," Roderman said. "I said in the election this is something that was brought up time and time again. So, I'd like to see somebody do something about it."