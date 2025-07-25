How to beat the buzz of wasps in Utah yards

SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve noticed more wasps buzzing around your Utah yard lately, you’re not alone — and it’s not just your imagination. Pest control experts say this year’s mix of weather conditions has created the perfect environment for wasps to thrive.

Erik Maki, director of operations and owner of Service First Pest Management, says his team has been busy.

“We’ve had a lot of calls, more than usual,” said Maki. “We’ve been battling a lot of wasps in general. It has seemed a little heavier this year.”

Maki attributes the spike to a milder winter, hotter days, and slightly more humidity than usual — all of which help wasps stay active longer and reproduce more quickly.

“They’re the busiest because they’re trying to prepare for the winter and fall season,” he said. “So, they’re getting more aggressive.”

What kinds of wasps should you look out for? The two most common types you’re likely to see are yellowjackets and bald-faced hornets.

“The bald-faced hornets tend to be a little more aggressive,” Maki explained. “They’re more in the trees, and they kind of have an acorn-shaped gray cover around the nest.

“The yellowjackets tend to be more on the structures of your home or your business. They’ll also be around your home, in tight-knit bushes or anywhere they can feel safe and secure."

There are a few steps Utahns can take to make yards less inviting to wasps: keep garbage can lids closed tightly, remove any standing water on your property, and clean up fallen fruit near trees regularly.

“Any of that stuff that ferments on the ground, they love that stuff,” Maki explained.

If you do see a nest or notice increased activity around your home, Maki strongly advises against handling it yourself.

“The best move is to keep your distance and call a professional,” he said.