Evacuations ordered for several areas around Monroe Canyon Fire in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — Evacuations have been ordered for several locations in the vicinity of the Monroe Canyon Fire in Sevier County on Friday night.

The evacuation alert was issued for Monroe Mountain and Cove Mountain properties only, including Long Flat, Big Lake & Porters.

Monroe City was not included in the orders.

Officials did not explain why the urgent evacuation order was issued.

Community fuels Monroe Canyon Fire crews with words of encouragement, snacks:

Community supports Monroe Canyon Fire crews with words of encouragement, snacks

The fire, which sparked at the beginning of the month, is currently just shy of 11,000 acres and just 9% contained.