How to hit the ski slopes for less this season... a lot less

SALT LAKE CITY — With the first real storm of the fall dumping considerable snow in the northern Utah mountains, it's a sign that ski season can't be too far off.

The question is how to make the immensely popular sport of skiing more affordable for everyone.

“It's getting more and more expensive,” said Dale Roberts of the sport he loves.

Thirteen years ago, Roberts started Utah Ski Swaps to help families get on the slopes without breaking the bank.



“We get together quality, used product. So we won't sell it if it's too old, if it's going to put anybody in harm's way," he said. "We have people here that help fit their children, fit them in the right size boots, the right length skis, the right type of ski for their level of skiing.”

Vendors supply Utah Ski Swaps with new, discounted gear from last season, and anyone can bring in their old gear for consignment.

“When families recreate together, it builds a stronger unit," Roberts said. "Your family relationships get stronger. Your kids become more comfortable with their parents and sharing whatever they have going on with their lives.”

While many may be put off by the price tag to hit the slopes, what if you found out that you could get all the gear for under $300?



Skis: $79.99

Poles: $9.99

Boots: $19

Jacket: $39.99

Pants: $45

Helmet: $15

Goggles: $16.95

Gloves: $10

Socks: $14.95



Total: $250.87

“I went to one of these swaps last year for the first time, and i was blown away. It was just a skier's dream," said Annie Condon.

Condon is a lifelong skier who has met many people who claim they don’t ski because it’s too expensive.

“With inflation, your pass is getting more expensive. Gas is getting more expensive, food at the resorts getting more expensive, these swaps really make the sport more affordable, accessible, and approachable for everyone,” she added.

A portion of the proceeds from the swaps even goes to the Utah Food Bank.

“We realize that not everybody is as fortunate as I am, and our family is, so we want to help where we can,” Roberts shared.

The Salt Lake Valley Ski Swap is taking place at the Utah State Fairpark until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p m. For those who can’t make it this weekend, four other swaps are happening around the state over the next few weeks.