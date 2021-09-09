Human waste spilled following I-80 accident in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — HAZMAT crews were called in Thursday after a truck carrying human waste spilled its load on Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City.

The accident occurred around noon at I-80 and 5600 West, just west of Salt Lake City International Airport.

Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol say the accident happened after the truck was cut off by another vehicle and had to brake suddenly.

Lanes were closed while the HAZMAT clean-up crews removed the waste from the highway.

No information was released on whether there were an injuries in the accident.