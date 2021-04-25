Watch
Hundreds of pounds of unused medication collected on 'Take Back Day'

Layton Police
Photos from prescription medication "Take Back Day" event in Layton, Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Posted at 6:36 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 20:39:15-04

More than 500 pounds of unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs were collected on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day — and that's from only two Utah police departments reporting their numbers so far.

More than 20 drop-off locations participated in Saturday's event, which gave people a chance to safely dispose of old or extra medication. Its ultimate goal was to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

The leftover prescription drugs are sent to the Drug Enforcement Administration, which will have them safely incinerated.

In a tweet, Layton Police said they collected 462 pounds.

The Magna precinct of Unified Police reported about 40 pounds collected.

Both agencies added that the public can drop off unwanted meds for disposal year-round at their stations — to prevent it from "falling into the wrong hands," Layton PD said.

On its website, the DEA also offers a search feature to locate "Controlled Substance Public Disposal Locations." The list of "authorized collectors" is made up largely of local pharmacies or health care providers.

Click here to find your nearest location.

