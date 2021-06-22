I-15 rest area closed due to possible bomb threat

PARAGONAH, Utah — A rest area on Interstate 15 north of Paragonah is closed due to a possible bomb threat Tuesday.

A spokesperson with the Utah Highway Patrol says a trooper saw an abandoned minivan with the word "help" written on the side of the stop at southbound milepost 88. When the trooper looked inside the vehicle, he saw something that looked like a pipe bomb.

Bomb personnel and troopers are currently investigating the threat while the rest area remains closed.

UHP says there is no threat to the highway.