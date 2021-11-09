Watch
I-15 shut down near Roy due to multi-vehicle accident

Utah Highway Patrol
Posted at 11:44 AM, Nov 09, 2021
ROY, Utah — All southbound lanes of Interstate 15 have been shut down near Roy due to a multi-vehicle accident involving at least two semi trucks.

Lanes are closed at 5600 South and are expected to be shut down until possibly 1 p.m.

A Utah Highway Patrol official says it's possible that more than the two semi trucks were involved in the accident. Traffic cameras show one truck jack-knifed on the highway.

Crews are checking into whether the accident is a HAZMAT issue. No major injuries have been reported, although that may change.

