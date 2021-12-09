Watch
I-215 shut down due to accident in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City Fire Department
I-215 accident
Posted at 1:57 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 16:18:33-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Traffic has come to a standstill on Interstate 215 in Salt Lake City following a truck accident near North Temple.

All southbound lanes of the highway have been shut down due to the accident, with vehicles being diverted to a nearby off-ramp. The Salt Lake City Fire Department crews have responded to clear the accident and work on cleaning a fuel leak.

Video from the scene shows the trailer of the truck straddling the highway median.

It's not known if anyone was injured during the accident or when officials expect the lanes to reopen.

I-215 accident

The storm that has brought snow to northern Utah has created hazardous driving conditions, leading to numerous accidents. As of noon, officials had told FOX 13 they had already responded to 50-60 vehicles incidents.

