Injured climber hoisted from cliff face in Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah — A rock climber had to be hoisted to safety via helicopter Sunday in Zion National Park.

The Utah Department of Public Safety sent a helicopter rescue crew to Kolob Canyon, where a climber had fallen. The DPS said he was climbing alone and sustained multiple injuries.

"He spent the night there cold, injured, unprepared," the caption on the Instagram post said, alongside a video of a rescuer being lowered to the stranded climber (seen above). "Please plan ahead before you go out."

The DPS said park rangers located the man and guided the helicopter crew to him.

It wasn't stated how serious his injuries were, but the DPS said he was "safe at the LZ [landing zone]."