Inmate escapes from low-security work program at Utah County Jail

SPANISH FORK, Utah — An inmate at the Utah County Jail walked away from his work program Saturday morning and was still on the loose as of Sunday night.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office said the man was assigned to work in the jail's culinary program, which has a lower level of security.

The inmate, 36-year-old Tyler Leon Shepard from Provo, reportedly walked out through a staff area sometime after 4:10 a.m.

According to court records, Shepard has been charged with multiple felony counts of theft, some of which he has been convicted of and others that are pending.

Cannon added that while this was technically an escape, it was not from a secured area.

This article will be updated with any developments to the situation.