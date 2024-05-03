Intense training sheds light on challenges Utah firefighters face

MAGNA, Utah — Each and every year, the Unified Fire Authority hosts "Fire School 101," an all-day event where city leaders, municipal employees, and other community members participate in firefighter training and watch demonstrations.

"I hope you leave today tired, sweaty, maybe a little hungry," said Fire Chief Dominic Burchett.

This year, a group of participants from Taylorsville, Herriman, Brighton, and other cities started the day at 6:30 a.m. just like a firefighter would.

"When I was a little boy who wanted to be a firefighter, this dream's coming true!" said Jeff Bossard with the city of Brighton.

One of the first big takeaways of the day was realizing the weight of the bunker gear.

"A snowsuit times ten. It's extremely heavy. I was not anticipating the weight," described Anastasia Limantzakis. "I could barely get dressed, let alone run into a building. But that's the challenge of the day, right?"

The group was assigned a variety of challenges throughout the day. They had to carry water in a tarp to put out a flaming palette and follow leader instructions via radio.

"I can barely even hear what they're saying over the radio," said FOX 13 News reporter Emily Tencer.

"That's with good clear communication without a mask on," a firefighter explained. "When we're on fires, it sounds like a garbled mess."

Participants had to crawl through confined space tunnels, dodging wires and obstacles in the way.

"A little bit of panic sets in," described Taylorsville councilmember Meredith Harker. "That's when I could feel my heart beating and the adrenaline. I was like, 'OK, I've got to get out of here.'"

"The public has a good idea of what we do, but it's totally different when you come see it for yourself," said public information officer Benjamin Porter.

One of the most physically grueling tasks of the day was carrying a hose up six flights of stairs.

"I can't imagine if it's August and 100 degrees and they still want to wear that to protect themselves," said Taylorsville councilmember Anna Barbieri.

The group had the opportunity to fight fires and use the jaws of life to rip a car apart, but some of the most insightful moments came from standing back and watching the professionals do what they do best.

"I have a lot of appreciation for those firefighters that will do that for 20, 30 years," said Barbieri. "I don't know how their bodies do that."

The department showed how they respond to a cardiac arrest call and how the difference in staffing can change how a situation is handled.

They showcased their hazmat team and tech and also displayed a Stokes basket rescue with Emily Tencer strapped in and lowered down the six-story building.

Firefighters rushed into a burning building on the training grounds to exemplify their response times and rescue plans. A medical helicopter even landed and flew away to illustrate a serious rescue.

"It's really extraordinary," said Barbieri. "Really extraordinary."

Some of the biggest lessons learned came not from the physical challenges or jaw dropping demonstrations, but just through genuine conversations.

"We spend a lot of time at the station away from friends, family, loved ones," said one firefighter.

"I would be pretty uncomfortable stepping into your world for a day, and the goal here is we can have a mutual respect for what the other does," said another.