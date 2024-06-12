Watch Now
Intermountain Health shares proposed plans for downtown hospital complex at former Sears site

Posted at 10:14 PM, Jun 11, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — While the site of the former Sears department store in downtown Salt Lake City sits vacant — with the exception of a "lake" comprised of groundwater — the owner of the land, Intermountain Health, has released some renderings of what the future hospital complex could look like.

Representatives for Intermountain shared a presentation with the Salt Lake City Council on Tuesday, which included some renderings. The plans are not final, nor was a vote taken.

The proposal included plans for multiple buildings, parking, a coffee shop and food truck area, open space, and more.

For a selection of renderings from the presentation, click here to view an image gallery.

