Intermountain Healthcare purchases former Sears building in downtown SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's largest healthcare provider has purchased a vacant building in downtown Salt Lake City.

Intermountain Healthcare confirmed Friday to FOX 13 News that it had acquired the large former Sears location on the corner of 800 South and State Street. The store closed in January 2018 as part of a large shuttering of physical Sears store locations.

Plans are still in the making for what exactly the property will be turned into, but Intermountain spokesman Jess Gomez said it will be "to enhance healthcare services available to area residents."

The full statement read:

"As part of our ongoing commitment to serve patients with high-quality, affordable, and accessible care, Intermountain Healthcare has acquired property in downtown Salt Lake City for future use to enhance healthcare services available to area residents. Plans are still being developed. Details will be announced at a future date."

In November, a woman was arrested for arson after police say she set fire to part of the building. Damage at the time was estimated at $5,000.