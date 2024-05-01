International students cry foul on possible Utah high school sports restrictions

MIDVALE, Utah — The Utah High School Activities Association's board of trustees has voted to move forward with new rules that will put restrictions on international student-athletes.

The organization will look to limit international students from participating in state championships.

"It appears that some elite academies outside the country are using Utah schools to advance their own interests and sending their students here so they can play in Utah high schools, and maybe be seen and get scholarships," claimed USHAA attorney Mark Van Wagoner.

According to the new rules, schools have three private options:



Go independent and create their own schedule

International students play varsity games, but not participate in playoffs

International students play sub-varsity games only

"It's not a ban," said Van Wagoner. "It's not a ban on coming here, it's not a ban on being a great academician, it's not a ban on playing the sport."

Private schools say the new rules put them in a difficult situation.

"Schools will ban the international students instead of the association because they'll be putting that awful position of saying we want to play in the state tournament, but to do so, we cant allow international students to play," argued Dr. Galey Colosimo, principal at Juan Diego Catholic High School.

During public comment at Wednesday's meeting, administrators and students from various private schools explained to the board why the restrictions hurt students.

Gabriel Ambrose is an international student from Malaysia who moved to Utah on an F-1 student visa and picked up a lacrosse stick, never looking back.

"I don't look like anyone else on my team, but I feel so welcome and its so incredible," he explained. "I think we just need to make sure that anyone who is in my position in the future, especially being away from home, being away from everything you've ever known."

The board says the changes are to help reduce the chances for schools or agencies to recruit student athletes, and puts the decision in the hands of the private schools.

"If they want to bring 500 F-1 visa students, they can do so, but they can't do that within the confines of our association," said Van Wagoner.

The rule will now go to all member schools for a vote, and will go into effect if a two-thirds majority approves.