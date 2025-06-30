Motorcyclist dies after rear-ending car in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A motorcycle rider died Monday afternoon in West Valley City after crashing into the back of a car, according to police.

West Valley City Police were called to the scene at 3670 W. 4100 South around 3:15 p.m. for the accident. Officials said the motorcycle was traveling west on 4100 South when the rider lost control and collided with the back of a black sedan.

FOX 13 News West Valley City Police at the scene of a motorcycle crash near 3670 W. 4100 South

WVCPD Sgt. Tyler Longman said it appeared the sedan was at a stoplight, waiting to turn left. He said a pickup truck was also involved somehow, but it's not yet known how or to what extent.

A bystander attempted CPR as police and paramedics responded, but the rider was ultimately declared dead at the scene.

The victim was a man in his 40s. His name has not yet been released.

There were no other injuries.

Longman said a motorcycle helmet was found at the scene, but investigators have not yet confirmed whether the victim was wearing it.

He added that the biker's speed is believed to be a cause of the fatality.