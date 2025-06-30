Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Motorcyclist dies after rear-ending car in West Valley City

Image (22).jpg
FOX 13 News
West Valley City Police at the scene of a motorcycle crash near 3670 W. 4100 South
Image (22).jpg
Posted
and last updated

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A motorcycle rider died Monday afternoon in West Valley City after crashing into the back of a car, according to police.

West Valley City Police were called to the scene at 3670 W. 4100 South around 3:15 p.m. for the accident. Officials said the motorcycle was traveling west on 4100 South when the rider lost control and collided with the back of a black sedan.

Image (24).jpg
West Valley City Police at the scene of a motorcycle crash near 3670 W. 4100 South

WVCPD Sgt. Tyler Longman said it appeared the sedan was at a stoplight, waiting to turn left. He said a pickup truck was also involved somehow, but it's not yet known how or to what extent.

A bystander attempted CPR as police and paramedics responded, but the rider was ultimately declared dead at the scene.

The victim was a man in his 40s. His name has not yet been released.

There were no other injuries.

Longman said a motorcycle helmet was found at the scene, but investigators have not yet confirmed whether the victim was wearing it.

He added that the biker's speed is believed to be a cause of the fatality.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere