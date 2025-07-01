Family, friends honor Utah man who inspired people through social media during his cancer journey

You never know how powerful social media can be. For Tanner Martin and his wife Shay Martin, their social media helped bring people together in a time of need.

Tanner was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer at just 25 years old. His father-in-law told FOX 13 News that the shock came on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving in 2020.

Nearly five years later, Tanner's battle with cancer ended last Wednesday. He was 30 years old.

"You felt like you were the most important person when he was around," said Steven Wright, Tanner's father-in-law." He was happy. He was kind. Always smiling."

Wright said Shay and Tanner wanted to share their journey on social media. At first, it was just to ask questions, but then they helped educate others. They had recently started their own nonprofit called Rebels Against Cancer.

On their social media pages, Tanner announced his own death.

"I had a heck of a life," Tanner said. "You guys, life was awesome while I was here."

Joe Bullock, the interim executive director of Man Up to Cancer and a good friend of Tanner, said the video showed exactly who Tanner was.

Bullock met Tanner when he was first diagnosed with cancer on a retreat for Man Up to Cancer, an organization that helps men facing cancer with strength and vulnerability. Through retreats and other pathways, the organization aims to provide a connection for men through their cancer journey. Bullock described how brave Tanner was, and how much he accomplished since being diagnosed.

"Through the years, I watched the work Tanner has done. He's always been there for people and supported people," Bullock said. "And obviously, we're seeing that now with the results after his life, what is being continued."

With hundreds of thousands of dollars raised on their GoFundMe page, Tanner's legacy will continue through others. Fifty percent of the funds they raise will go to Man Up to Cancer, and another portion of the funds will help him and his wife create a scholarship for UVU students.

"I'm honored to be a part of that. It's nothing we expected, and we will find a way to carry on Tanner's memory," Bullock said.

When Tanner's family saw the overwhelming support, they couldn't believe how many people the couple had touched.

"They're people from all over the world. It's been impressive, and I think that's been good for Shay to see that what they had done together was really making a difference," Wright said, "And there were people out there who loved and cared about them."

Tanner's family and friends say if he were here, he'd want people to lead their lives like every day was the best possible day.

In his last post, Tanner said: "I love you guys, be kind to each other, assume good intent in other people, and you guys will have just a happy life."