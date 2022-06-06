'Introduce a lot of turmoil': Jazz fans react to Quin Snyder's exit

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz fans are reeling from the news of Coach Quin Snyder’s exit from the team.

Some fear his departure could cause a tear in the team, but others are ready for a change and hope a new coach can do just that.

“Honestly, kind of disappointed,” said Taylor Klemm. “I thought he was doing a great job as a coach and really enjoyed the last few years especially.”

Klemm said he’s sad to see Snyder go.

“I would love to see some stability,” he said. “So I don’t see a positive change coming out of this.”

It’s a nervous time for some fans — not knowing which players could stay or go. Snyder’s announcement only adds to the stress and uncertainty.

“It feels like we’ve been in a rebuilding period for a long time now and we’re starting to come out of it and have a lot of momentum heading in a good direction,” said Klemm. “It’s disappointing to have that happen and now introduce a lot of turmoil.”

Still, other fans can’t deny that some change can be good.

“I think we have a pretty good core group of players,” said Kevin Linford. “So hopefully whoever comes in next, they’ll be able to fit right in with the new coach and continue on successfully.”

Linford hopes the team’s new leader can bring the Utah Jazz into a new era.

“If they can just make a deep run, kind of build on that, it’ll maybe set them up for the next two or three years,” he said.