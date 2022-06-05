Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder stepping down

SALT LAKE CITY — Quin Snyder, the head coach of the Utah Jazz, is leaving the team.

The team announced Sunday that Snyder is "concluding his tenure as the franchise’s head coach."

Snyder coached the Jazz for eight seasons, ending with a .585 record at 372 wins and 264 losses. He was the second-winningest coach in franchise history, the press release said.

“Quin Snyder has embodied what Jazz basketball is for the last eight years,” Jazz owner Ryan Smith said. “The tireless work ethic and attention to detail Quin displayed each day is a testament to the professional he is. I have nothing but admiration for Quin and respect his decision. On behalf of Ashley and I along with our ownership group and our entire organization, we thank Quin and Amy from the bottom of our hearts for all of their contributions to the state of Utah and the Jazz and wish them nothing but the best.”

Under Snyder, the Jazz have made the playoffs for the past six consecutive seasons, but they were eliminated in the first round three times and in the second round three times.

Snyder also issued a statement in Sunday's announcement:

"I am incredibly grateful to have spent the last eight years with such a respected and historic organization and in the beautiful, kind, supportive community of Salt Lake City. I could not have asked for better owners in the Miller family and with Ryan and Ashley. They represent the Utah Jazz in every good way and I know the team couldn’t be in better hands with Ryan’s ownership. He is fiercely proud of and committed to doing what is right for the Utah Jazz and bringing a championship to Utah. It has also been an honor working with the entire ownership group, Mike, Ryan, Dwyane and others. Danny and Justin are providing strong leadership and I greatly appreciate their efforts and working with them. At the core, and what drives me every day is our players and their passion for the game, their desire to constantly work to improve and their dedication to the team and the Jazz. I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve. That’s it. No philosophical differences, no other reason. After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward. I needed to take time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision. I greatly respect and appreciate Ryan, Danny and Justin’s discussions regarding moving forward together, I just know it is time. I am forever appreciative of all the players, coaches, partners, and people I have worked with at the Jazz. Your sacrifice, your kinship have made this an incredible and special experience. Amy and I are so grateful for our time here as it has been just a tremendous place to raise our family. Thank you to our always supportive and passionate fans. We only want the best for you and to see you raise a championship banner.”

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that "sources" said Snyder was stepping down. Just minutes later, the team made the official announcement.

There is no word yet as to where he will be going or who will replace him.

Before he was hired by the Jazz in 2014, Snyder worked as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Atlanta Hawks.

Fans, analysts and journalists have been discussing the possibility of Snyder leaving since Utah's first-round playoff defeat to the Dallas Mavericks.

He reportedly had two years left on his contract, and insiders previously said the Jazz had offered him an extension to that contract. Jazz general manager Justin Zanik was asked about Snyder’s status on April 29, and whether they’ve offered Snyder a contract extension.

“I don’t know how I can make it any more clear, Quin Snyder is one of the best coaches in the NBA,” Zanik said at the time. “There is no other partner that I would rather have as a coach, as a leader of our players and a partner in the front office than Quin Snyder.”

There is still no word on whether the Jazz will trade either of their All-Stars, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.