iPhone notification helps rescuers find plane crash in Elko County

ELKO COUNTY, Utah — First responders say a iPhone notification helped them respond quickly to a plane crash in Elko County.

According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday at around 10:30 a.m., the Elko County Regional Dispatch Center received an iPhone notification of a crash.

The GPS location indicated that it was in the East Humboldt Mountain Range, a remote area of Elko County with very limited access.

Units from the Elko County Sheriff's Office, Clover Valley Fire Department, and MedEx responded and made their way to the GPS location. While they were en-route, they learned that there had been a plane crash in the area and the pilot, the only occupant, was still alive with minor injuries.

Officials say the plane had struck the mountian at around 10,200 feet and was above the snow line.

Due to the dense cloud cover and weather at the top of the mountains, air rescue resources were unable to do any flying missions until the next morning. So, the teams went in by foot.

By 2:30 p.m., the clouds had cleared enough to allow a helicopter in. Ground crews worked to successfully airlift the pilot to a hospital.