Iron County school students evacuated after carbon monoxide scare

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Students and teachers at a Cedar City school were evacuated Thursday afternoon because of suspected exposure to carbon monoxide.

The evacuation at Canyon View Middle School occurred around 1 p.m. after some students and teachers in one area of the school reported having headaches and feeling dizzy and nauseous.

After arriving at the school, Cedar City Fire Department monitored the air and did not find any dangerous levels of carbon monoxide, according to Iron County School District officials. However, by the time first responders arrived, the school had already opened all doors and windows, so the exact levels at the time of the incident were not recorded.

Paramedics tested the carbon monoxide levels of all students in D Hall, and 25 other people were checked by a doctor who found their levels to be normal.

All students were later cleared to re-enter the building.

"We appreciate the quick reaction of the fire department and first responders," the district said in a statement. "We are also grateful for the fast response of students and teachers as they evacuated the building. We care about the safety of everyone in our schools and will take necessary precautions to ensure this does not happen again."

The scare comes weeks after children at a Draper daycare and dozens of people at a Monroe church were treated for carbon monoxide exposure.

