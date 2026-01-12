Iron County man walks over a mile with dog in jacket after getting stuck in snowdrift

IRON COUNTY, Utah — One man in Iron County took the phrase man's best friend to another level. He walked for over a mile with his dog inside his jacket while escaping a snowdrift they had become stuck in.

According to the Iron County Search and Rescue team, on Friday at around 11:17 p.m., they were called out for reports of a man lost after leaving his vehicle on Black Mountain Road. The team says high winds, cold temperatures, and complete darkness made the situation life-threatening for the man.

Rescuers were told that the man had gotten stuck in a snowdrift and walked for over a mile to get phone service to call for help.

Search and Rescue teams responded with 4 SAR trucks, 4 snowmobiles, and an enclosed side-by-side to safely access the area.

Eventually, the team was able to locate the man with his dog. The team notes that when they found the man, he was showing signs of mild hypothermia.

Rescuers say the man had attempted to free his vehicle from the snow drift and removed wet clothing to reduce heat loss. The man also placed his dog inside his jacket so they could share body heat.

Crews got the pair to Cedar City, but the man declined medical evaluation. The man's name hasn't been released by officials.