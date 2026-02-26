Fatal rollover crash near Cove Fort causing massive delays on I-15

COVE FORT, Utah — A fatal crash is causing some massive delays for drivers on I-15 in Millard County Thursday morning. Officials say a single vehicle rollover near Cove Fort has blocked all the northbound lanes of the interstate.

Watch Live: Crews respond to fatal vehicle rollover near Cove Fort

The crash was first reported by the Utah Department of Transportation at 8:09 a.m. What happened isn't exactly clear at this time.

Utah Highway Patrol says that the crash was a single vehicle rollover with ejections and at least one death confirmed. The other occupants are reported to have serious injuries.

Traffic is being diverted over the I-70. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as a precaution.