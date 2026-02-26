Popular Bryce Canyon National Park trail closed due to mudslides, rockfall

BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Mudslides and a rockfall have forced the closure of one of the most popular trails at Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah.

The National Park Service said saturated soil due to rapid snowmelt led to the incidents on Wednesday along the Two Bridges Trail, which is now closed until further notice.

Because of the closure, the popular Navajo Loop Trail is also closed, although the Wall Street section remains in its normal winter closure protocols. Park officials said access in and out of the canyon is still available via the Queen’s Garden Trail.

Park crews will monitor conditions in Bryce Canyon and will assess any hazards.