One killed another injured in suspected DUI crash in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah — One person is dead and another hospitalized following a head-on crash in Iron County on Monday that officials say could be the result of drunk driving.

Utah Highway Patrol says on Monday at 5:20 p.m., a Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on SR-14 when it crossed into the westbound lane to pass slower traffic. Troopers note the area where this happened is a no-passing zone.

The F-150 crash into a Honda Civic head-on, killing the female driver. The male driver of the F-150 was taken to the hospital via helicopter with serious injuries.

The names of those involved haven't been released.

The crash is under investigation, though driving under the influence is suspected.