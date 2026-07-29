Did lightning spark a truck fire on I-15? Witnesses say it happened

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Multiple agencies responded to a truck fire along Interstate 15 in southern Utah after witnesses said it was struck by lightning before flames appeared Wednesday.

According to the Cedar City Fire Department, the vehicle was allegedly hit by lightning on northbound I-15 between Cedar City and Kanarraville. The Utah Highway Patrol confirmed that it had also received word of the alleged lightning-involved incident.

Despite the reports, the lightning strike cannot be verified.

Video below shows truck engulfed in flames following alleged lightning strike (Dell Tanner):

I-15 Lightning Truck Fire

A vehicle is considered a safe place to take shelter during a storm, as a lightning strike will typically pass through the outer shell and through the tires to the ground. However, the National Weather Service said that if struck by lightning, vehicle components can be damaged and possibly set on fire.

The Cedar City Fire Department said no one was injured during the incident, with those in the truck able to get out before it was engulfed in flames.