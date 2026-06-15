Woman seriously injured in Iron County crash during tow attempt

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A 36-year-old woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after police say she was involved in a crash while attempting to tow another vehicle in Iron County.

According to the Iron County Sheriff's Office, the crash was first reported on Sunday at 12:48 p.m. at the Yankee Meadow Recreation Area.

When deputies arrived, they found the 36-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told investigators that the woman and her friends were attempting to self-recover a pickup in the area when the truck's tires seized, causing the driver to lose control and leave the roadway.

During the crash, the driver's door opened, and the woman was ejected from the vehicle.

People nearby rendered first aid until first responders were able to arrive. The victim was life-flighted to a nearby hospital. Her name hasn't been revealed.

Alcohol isn't believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.