'It's been a busy week:' Crews battle another SLC condo fire

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters were able to put out a condominium fire in Salt Lake City before it spread to other units Friday morning.

The fire at the Four Seasons Village at 1601 West 400 South began around 3 a.m.

Residents living inside the condominium were able to safely evacuate. Fire crews also evacuated nearby units, but will allow those residents to return to their homes later Friday.

Officials do not yet know the cause of the fire, but an investigation is underway. One person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire capped a taxing week for firefighters as they battled large apartment and dwelling fires in Salt Lake City, Ogden and Murray.

"It's been a busy week, we've had a lot of fires the last few days, a lot of multi-dwelling fires, apartment fires and the positive thing is we've been able to have adequate staffing and we've been able to provide a quick response to all these fire," said Capt. Jared Schreiner of the Salt Lake City Fire Department.