DRAPER, Utah — House Speaker Brad Wilson made it official.

"I am that conservative fighter and I intend to be your next United States senator," he announced to cheers from a crowd of hundreds of supporters at a campaign rally here.

Wilson touted his policy accomplishments as one of Utah's most powerful political leaders and his experience as a home builder. He criticized President Biden's policies on immigration, guns and energy and promised a "movement" of conservative values.

"Failed leadership in Washington has done this to all of us, with two radical policies: reckless spending and shutting down energy production. Trillions of dollars have been recklessly printed and spent and I regret to tell you that sometimes, it’s with go-along to get-along Republicans. I have fought all of it every day and every step of the way," he said.

Wilson has been considering a run for Senate since April when he told FOX 13 News he had formed an exploratory committee. But many Republicans' election plans accelerated when Sen. Mitt Romney announced he was not seeking re-election. Last week, while the Utah State Legislature was meeting in St. George for its interim session, Wilson abruptly announced he would resign from office.

He enters the race with name recognition and a large campaign war chest. At Wilson's campaign event on Wednesday, the crowd included a "who's who" of Utah political leaders who were supporting him. He was introduced by conservative stalwarts like Rep. Karianne Lisonbee; Rep. Kera Birkeland; and former House Speaker Greg Hughes (who previously told FOX 13 News he would not be running for Senate himself).

"I think he’ll do a great job. He’s well grounded. He’s just been a spectacular leader and a great friend. I couldn’t be more excited to support him," Sen. Don Ipson, R-St. George, said of Wilson.

The open seat for U.S. Senate could draw a large number of Republican challengers. So far, the only declared Republican candidates are Wilson, Roosevelt Mayor Rod Bird Jr., and Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs. Congressman John Curtis has hinted he is considering a run for the seat.

Wilson said he would mount a "spirited campaign" for Senate.

"Some of my opponents offer colorful rhetoric," he said. "But in fact, I get results."