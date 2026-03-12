Jewish leaders in Utah say Michigan synagogue attack was against religious freedoms

Jewish leaders in Utah say they're "deeply disturbed" over Thursday's attack on one of the largest synagogues in the U.S.

The suspect is believed to have rammed his vehicle into Temple Israel in the Detroit suburb of West Bloomfield before he was shot and killed by a security officer at the synagogue.

Sadly, attacks like this have become all too familiar," said the Utah Jewish Federation of Utah. "The attack appears to be yet another example of the rising climate of antisemitism in our country, where Jewish institutions and Jewish life are increasingly targeted simply for existing openly and proudly."

Rabbi Avremi Zippel with the Chabad of Utah shared how the latest act of violence is yet another instance of the Jewish community being left to feel under attack.

“An act of violence in a place of worship of any kind… can never be excused or tolerated or become okay in any capacity whatsoever," said the rabbi.

In its statement, the federation echoed Zippel's comments,

"An attack on a synagogue, like the attack today at Temple Israel, is not simply an attack on Jews. It is an attack on the fundamental values of religious freedom and safety that protect every community," it read.

The site of the latest attack was also home to a preschool where dozens of small children were in attendance. Zippel said it’s time everyone recognizes the "insanity" of these targeted incidents, and that places such as churches, temples or other places of worship shouldn't always have to focus on ramping up security.

When it comes to added security, the federation works with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of all who attend its events and services.

"Here in Utah, our Jewish community remains vigilant. The Federation and our partner institutions continue to invest heavily in security, training, and preparedness across our community," they said. "We are grateful for the strong partnerships we maintain with local law enforcement, state authorities, and federal agencies whose cooperation helps safeguard Jewish life in Utah."

Zippel asked all those in Utah, or across the world, to check in on their Jewish friends and family.