Walking Wednesdays and leadership program make North Star Academy a standout school

BLUFFDALE, Utah — An encouraging sign lines the entrance at North Star Academy in Bluffdale, encouraging students to "make a difference today." That positive message and more are part of what make them FOX 13's Cool School of the Week.

"There are so many things that make North Star Academy a cool school, including our incredible students and our staff who put creativity and energy in everything they do," said staff member Diana.

The energy and creativity of North Star Academy were on full display as students showed off their art projects, ranging from a whale to a knitted squishmallow. They even treated FOX 13 News viewers to a taste of their upcoming SpongeBob Musical.

One unique tradition at the school is "Walking Wednesdays." The idea started about a year and a half ago after staff noticed students arriving early since they're not a busing school. "We thought we'll just see who wants to come out and walk and talk with us," said school Director Tana Archer.

Walking Wednesdays is just part of the community and school outreach that North Star Academy puts on. They also host a fan-favorite Turkey Trot and connect younger kids with older kids throughout the school year.

North Star Academy is also a Leader in Me school, a program the school has participated in since 2014 that focuses on leadership and physical responsibility for students.

The school mascot is the bear, so students also use the acronym "BEAR" to remind them of schoolwide expectations like being safe!

Students also have the opportunity to explore their interests through "clusters," where they are matched with a teacher or staff member to learn something new together. "We're in the crocheting cluster, so we can crochet whatever we want," said one middle school student.

At the end of the morning, Granite Credit Union surprised a group of students and teacher, Leslie Ginn, with a donation to help them pay for transportation to the Constitution Bowl at the State Capitol as part of the America 250 celebration.

"This makes us feel so great and these students were so hard and have really been studying so this will help so much," said Ginn.

