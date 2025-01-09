Jimmy Carter celebrated in Salt Lake City with ceremonial walls

SALT LAKE CITY — Former President Jimmy Carter was remembered in Salt Lake City on the day of his funeral with a special honor by the local chapter of an organization nearest to his heart.

Habitat for Humanity Greater Salt Lake Area raised memorial walls inside their local ReStore to celebrate all the former president has done for the nonprofit that helps build homes for people and provides an affordable mortgage.

"Jimmy Carter was a man of action. It was Jimmy Carter that really launched Habitat for Humanity. We were just a small organization before he joined our volunteer team," said CEO Carin Crowe.

The memorial walls were built to give Utahns a place to gather and pay their respects to Carter by sharing messages on wooden beams that will be used to build future homes.

"People are tearful, they're humbled, especially the families that are moving into their new homes," Crowe said. "They've helped to build their homes and knowing that the community is behind them along the way has been especially profound for them."

Throughout January, the walls will travel to different locations in the Salt Lake Valley to give Utahns a chance to share their memories of the late president who died last month at the age of 100.

In addition, Habitat for Humanity Greater Salt Lake Area has established a Carter Legacy Fund for those wishing to donate in memory of President Carter, with all proceeds supporting affordable homebuilding in Salt Lake, Davis, and Tooele Counties.